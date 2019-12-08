Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin F. Knowles Inc.
128 Main St
Port Washington, NY 11050
(516) 767-0123
Mass of Christian Burial
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter of Alcantara RC Church
1327 Port Washington Blvd
Port Washington, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Stanziale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Stanziale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Stanziale Notice
STANZIALE - Henry Michael, Esq., proprietor of the Law Office of Henry Stanziale, Esq., age 76, of South Huntington, formerly of Sands Point, on December 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Jean. Loving father of Thomas (Natalie), Christian (Jessica), and Henry Jr. (Lindsay). Adored grandfather of five grandchildren. Dear brother of Anthony, Eugene, Thomas, and John. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10:30 am at St. Peter of Alcantara RC Church 1327 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington. Interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery. Donations in his memory to will be greatly appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -