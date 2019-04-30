|
CONNICK - Henry T. of Eastport, NY on April 28, 2019. He was a memeber of the Kings Park Fire Department for over 50 years. Beloved husband of the late Anke. Devoted father of Lori (Clifford), Janna, and Deirdre (Philip). Cherished grandfather of Rani, Thomas, Gianna, and adored great-grandfather of Bobby, Jr. Reposing Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Clayton Funeral Home, Inc. 25 Meadow Rd., Kings Park, NY. A Firemataic service will take place Wednesday 7:30pm and closing prayer Thursday 10:00am at the funeral home. Interment to follow Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 30, 2019