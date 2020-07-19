1/1
Herbert Bentley
BENTLEY - Herbert, 91, husband of the late Joan (Kowalczyk) Bentley, died peacefully July 6, 2020 with his beloved daughter, Lynn Bentley Leventhal by his side. Herbert is survived by son Richard Bentley; daughters Laure Loring and Lynn Bentley Leventhal; five beloved grandchildren Johanna, Andrew, Alison, Michael, Victoria; and four great granddaughters Llewla, Lydia, Quinn, Alana. Herbert graduated from Rider College in Trenton, NJ and was a Veteran of the Korean War (stationed in Texas.) He practiced accounting and was actively involved as a member of the Huntington Station Lions Club, Elks Club and St. Hugh's Church. Herb was an avid gardener and the "life of any party". The family would like to thank the entire staff of his nursing home in New Rochelle, NY for their excellent and attentive care. His ashes will be buried with his wife's at Melville Cemetery. We will miss him dearly.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 19, 2020.
