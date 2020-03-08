|
|
HATHAWAY - Herbert C. on March 5, 2020, at 78 years of age. Beloved husband of Delphine. Cherished father of Julia (John) Ronconi, Philip (Kim) Hathaway, and Michael Hathaway. Treasured grandfather of Mallory, Philip, Lyndsay, Melissa, and Emily. Visiting Monday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Tuesday, 10:45am at St. Ant-hony of Padua RC Church in East Northport. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be greatly appreciated. bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 8, 2020