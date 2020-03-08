Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:45 AM
St. Ant-hony of Padua RC Church
East Northport, NY
View Map

Herbert Hathaway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Hathaway Notice
HATHAWAY - Herbert C. on March 5, 2020, at 78 years of age. Beloved husband of Delphine. Cherished father of Julia (John) Ronconi, Philip (Kim) Hathaway, and Michael Hathaway. Treasured grandfather of Mallory, Philip, Lyndsay, Melissa, and Emily. Visiting Monday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Tuesday, 10:45am at St. Ant-hony of Padua RC Church in East Northport. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be greatly appreciated. bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -