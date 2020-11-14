1/1
Herbert Henery
HENERY-Herbert A. of Bright-waters.Proud Naval Veteran on November 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie E. Loving father of Michael A. Henery (Catherine), Susan E. Henery, Paul G. Henery and Daniel K. Henery. Cherished grandfather of five; adored great-grandfather of four. Dear brother of Allen J. Henery (Anne). The family will receive friends at the Albrecht, Bruno & 0' Shea Funeral Homes, Inc. located at 62 Carleton Avenue, East Islip, NY 11730 Sunday, November 15, 2020 between the hours of 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. where a funeral service will be held at 8:00 p.m. Cremation and inurnment will be private. www.osheafuneral.com



