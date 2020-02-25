Home

Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Main St.
Northport, NY
McGRAIL - Herbert H. of Northport on February 23, 2020, 82 years of age. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betsy" (nee Edwards). Loving father of Cheryl Rizzuto (Gus), Herb McGrail, II (Mary), and Susan Rocks. Cherished grandfather of Andrew (Kaitlin), Rachel, Andy (Angela), Alex (Joyce), Allison, John and Kylie. Dear great grandfather of Aiden. Herb worked with Grumman Areospace for 32 years was a Suffolk County Council, BSA Past District Advancement Chairman, Huntington Town Hall ESPOA Committee member and Lake Delaware Boys Camp graduate and Alumni. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, Thursday and Friday 2-5 and 7-9pm. Service of Life Saturday 11am at Trinity Episcopal Church, Main St. Northport. Private cremation to follow. In Herb's memory donations to: Lake Delaware Boys Camp or Boy Scouts of America - Matinecock District, would be appreciated. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 25, 2020
