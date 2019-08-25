|
KERN - Pastor Herbert Michael of East Meadow, NY passed away at home on August 24, 2019 at the age of 102. Be-loved husband of the late Alma.Loving father of Thomas (Rosemary), Lois Kuppler (Robert), and Daniel (Noreen). Cherished by his 7 grandchildren and 4 greatgrandchildren. In 1950 he founded Calvary Lutheran Church in East Meadow, NY. Over the next 32 years he ministered to thousands of people, served as the chaplain to the East Meadow Fire Department for over 50 years (the longest in the state at the time), and assisted in writing sermons for the Lutheran Hour.After retiring he assisted and attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Amityville, NY till his death. Family will receive friends Friday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at Calvary Lutheran Church: 36 Taylor Avenue, East Meadow, NY 11554. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, 10 am, with a reception in the basement directly after. Interment private for family. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made in his memory to the Calvary Lutheran Church Capital Campaign so they can continue another 70 years serving the community. www.calvarylc.org. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 25, 2019