Herbert Muscarello

Herbert Muscarello Notice
MUSCARELLO- Herbert (Herby) 89 of North Seaford, passed away on January 28th, 2020. Loving father of Thomas (Cecilia), Raymond (JoAnn), Diane (Michael), John (Mary), and Paul (Anne). Beloved grandfather of Thomas, Jennifer, Alissa, Matthew, Sarah, Patricia, Theresa, Lisa, John, Elizabeth, Matthew, James, Anthony, and Andrew. He was a cement mason for 44 years and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and fun times in Delray Beach, Florida. The family will receive visitors at Chapey Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road, Bethpage. Thursday January 30, 2-4:30 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass will be on Friday January 31 at 10am at St. William the Abbot Church in Seaford. Burial immediately following at Calverton National Cemetary. In lieu of flowers the Muscarello family would appreciate donations sent to .
Published in Newsday on Jan. 30, 2020
