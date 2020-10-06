WEBER - Herbert P. of Commack, NY on October 2, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Margaret. Loving father of Robert (Susan), Gregory (Sue), Gail, Douglas (Jeannie), John (Janet), James (Patricia) and the late Kathleen Haag (Michael) Adored grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of 5. Visiting Tuesday 9:30am-10:30am Commack Abbey Inc., 96 Commack Rd Commack, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 11am Christ the King R.C. Church Commack, NY. Interment St. Philip Neri Cemetery Northport, NY.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 6, 2020.