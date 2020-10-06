1/
WEBER - Herbert P. of Commack, NY on October 2, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Margaret. Loving father of Robert (Susan), Gregory (Sue), Gail, Douglas (Jeannie), John (Janet), James (Patricia) and the late Kathleen Haag (Michael) Adored grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of 5. Visiting Tuesday 9:30am-10:30am Commack Abbey Inc., 96 Commack Rd Commack, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 11am Christ the King R.C. Church Commack, NY. Interment St. Philip Neri Cemetery Northport, NY.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
(631) 499-4422
