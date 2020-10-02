Herbert Schaefer

SCHAEFER - Herbert of Syosset, NY passed peacefully at age, 91 on September 29, 2020. Herb loved all the people he met through his nearly lifelong insurance business, entertaining kids of all ages with magic and spending time with family. He enjoyed driving anywhere in a "gear shift" car, slowly and imparted that love on his son (although faster!) After retirement, he traded his suits and the city for spending weekends in the Catskills and flannel shirts. Herb is survived by his amazing and devoted wife, Erika to whom he has been married 61 years. Erika, the love of his life, was by his side as he passed peacefully. Herb is also survived by his sister, Marion Mosheim, son Richard Schaefer, daughter and son-in-law Bettina Hanks (Andrew) and grandchildren Erika Schaefer, Paul Schaefer, Max Hanks and Sophie Hanks. Herbie will be missed and to those that loved him...five and seven will always be eleven! Please join our family for visitation on Friday, October 2nd at Beney's Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Road, Syosset from 6pm-9pm. Private burial to follow on Saturday, October 3rd at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Shriner's Hospitals for Children
.