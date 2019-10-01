Home

Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
(516) 593-2521
Reposing
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
Reposing
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
Herma Carrigan Notice
CARRIGAN - Herma L. (nee Bantzhaff) on September 26, 2019. Lifelong resident of East Rockaway, NY. Beloved wife of Joseph F. Devoted mother of Joanne, Joseph (Suzanne), and James (Paola). Cherished Mema of Amanda, Emily, Gabriella, Taylor and Colleen. Dear sister of Joan Gipson (Sam). Loving aunt of Linda Reeves and William Gipson (Barbara). Fond daughter of the late Herman and Johanna Bantzhaff (nee Kuebler). Auxiliary Member of the American Legion Post 958. Reposing Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Donza Funeral Home, 333 Atlantic Ave., East Rockaway. Funeral Service, Thursday 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at the Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale. Donations in Herma's memory are appreciated to the East Rockaway Fire Dept. Inc. - Main Street Firehouse, PO Box 223, East Rockaway, NY 11518.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 1, 2019
