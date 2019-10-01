|
CARRIGAN - Herma L. (nee Bantzhaff) on September 26, 2019. Lifelong resident of East Rockaway, NY. Beloved wife of Joseph F. Devoted mother of Joanne, Joseph (Suzanne), and James (Paola). Cherished Mema of Amanda, Emily, Gabriella, Taylor and Colleen. Dear sister of Joan Gipson (Sam). Loving aunt of Linda Reeves and William Gipson (Barbara). Fond daughter of the late Herman and Johanna Bantzhaff (nee Kuebler). Auxiliary Member of the American Legion Post 958. Reposing Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Donza Funeral Home, 333 Atlantic Ave., East Rockaway. Funeral Service, Thursday 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at the Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale. Donations in Herma's memory are appreciated to the East Rockaway Fire Dept. Inc. - Main Street Firehouse, PO Box 223, East Rockaway, NY 11518.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 1, 2019