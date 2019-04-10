|
JORGENSEN - Herman E. on April 8, 2019 in his 87th year. Born in South Ozone Park, NY. Survived by his wife, Edna, of 66 years. They raised their children in Farmingdale, NY for 37 years. Herman, who was a carpenter by trade, served in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1954. Honorably discharged after attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant and completing a one-year assignment at Thule Air Base, Greenland, America's northern most military installation. Herman was a proud member of the Nassau County Police Department for 31 years, retiring in 1988 as a Deputy Chief. Preceded in death by daughter, Gail (Thomas) Cummings and survived by Children Judith, Sandra (Kevin) Richard, Joyce (Gary) Luparello, John (Joanna), Joel, Eric (Beth) and Christopher (Lindsey). 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Visiting Thursday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 pm at Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport, NY 11731. Funeral Service Friday 10:30 am at the Funeral Home. Interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to a would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 10, 2019