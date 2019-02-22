KRUSSMANN-Herman "Hank" B. of Wantagh, NY. Hank was born on July 3rd 1946, son of the late Herman and Dora. He was raised in the Marine Park section of Brooklyn. He attended P.S. 207 and Madison High School and then Kingsboro College in Manhattan Beach. He was drafted into the U.S. Navy and served on the Forrestal and Lake Champlain air craft carriers. He was on the Lake Champlain in 1961 where he was proud to say he was there to pick up the first Astronaut Allen B. Sheppard. After returning from the Navy, he worked for Pan American and from there to Otis elevator as a member of Local 1. He loved everything about elevators. He started out as a mechanic helper and he worked his way up to a supervisor of Modernization. In 1992, he started Landmark Elevator Consultants Inc. and worked up until his death. His wife Claire would ask "when are you going to retire?" And he would say "never, I love what I do! Maybe tomorrow or maybe never." Hank was also an active boater. He was a member of the Long Island Yacht Club and then went to the Huntington Yacht Club where he was trustee and past Fleet Captain. He and his family traveled to Florida, Boston or anywhere as long as the sun was shining and the seas were calm. Wherever he traveled his first stop was always Atlantic City. Every year up until his death he would travel to the Reunions with his "Brooklyn Boys." Hank leaves behind his loving family: Claire, wife of 45 years and sons Paul (Vanessa), Matthew, and Kristopher. Cherished Pop-Pop to Anthony and Michael. He is also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews as well as his sister-in-law Hannah (John). He joins his late sister Helga in eternal rest. Friends & family may visit at the Wantagh Abbey Inc., 3374 Park Ave., Wantagh on Saturday & Sunday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Religious service Sunday at 8pm. Funeral Monday 10am leaving for entombment to Pinelawn Memorial Park with Military service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Published in Newsday on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary