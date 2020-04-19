Home

Papavero Funeral Home - Maspeth
72-27 Grand Avenue
Maspeth, NY 11378
(718) 651-3535
PRAGER - Herman Lane. Died peacefully on April 15, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved Husband of Lorraine of 67 years. Loving Father of Lauren Gartmayer, Pamela Finocchiaro and the late Thomas Prager, and Father-in-Law of Richard and Joseph. Cherished Grand-father of Christopher, Kimberly & Gary, Joseph III and Lorraine and Great-Grandfather of Nicholas, Caroline and Zoey. Herman worked for Northrop Grumman Aerospace from 1958 to 1988 and was a graduate of the Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020
