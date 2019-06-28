Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas A Glynn & Son Inc Funeral Home
20 Lincoln Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
(516) 766-4700
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas A Glynn & Son Inc Funeral Home
20 Lincoln Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas A Glynn & Son Inc Funeral Home
20 Lincoln Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas A Glynn & Son Inc Funeral Home
20 Lincoln Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas A Glynn & Son Inc Funeral Home
20 Lincoln Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for Hideliza Quane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hideliza (Liza) Quane


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hideliza (Liza) Quane Notice
QUANE - Hideliza (Liza) of South Hempstead, NY on June 26, 2019. Loving wife of Michael. Loving mother to Jessica (Christian) Serpico. Liza was the matriarch of the noteworthy Philippines Atienza clan. She was a supervisor and OR nurse for over 40 years. Friends may call Saturday and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Thomas A. Glynn & Son Funeral Home, 20 Lincoln Ave Rockville Centre. Funeral Mass Monday 10am St. Agnes Cathedral. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. glynnfh.com
Published in Newsday on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas A Glynn & Son Inc Funeral Home
Download Now