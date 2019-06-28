|
QUANE - Hideliza (Liza) of South Hempstead, NY on June 26, 2019. Loving wife of Michael. Loving mother to Jessica (Christian) Serpico. Liza was the matriarch of the noteworthy Philippines Atienza clan. She was a supervisor and OR nurse for over 40 years. Friends may call Saturday and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Thomas A. Glynn & Son Funeral Home, 20 Lincoln Ave Rockville Centre. Funeral Mass Monday 10am St. Agnes Cathedral. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. glynnfh.com
Published in Newsday on June 28, 2019