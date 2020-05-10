|
EY - Hildegarde (nee Menzner) of Farmingdale, NY, passed away of natural causes on April 20, 2020, at her home. She was 94 years old. Born in Germany in 1925, she emigrated to America with her parents and grandparents shortly after. She grew up in East Elmhurst, went to Newtown High School and worked in Macy's in Herald Square during the years of World War II. Later in life she worked at the Farmingdale Post and at the Pennysaver. In 1946, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Ey, after his return from military service in Europe, and they were married for 50 years. Together they raised four children, Kenneth Jr. (Mary), Douglas (Joyce), Donald (Pamela) and Patricia (Russell). She enjoyed watching as her nine grandchildren, Kenneth III, Keri, Megan, Tara, Russell, Elizabeth, Katy, Jonathan and James all grew into fine adults, and she delighted in being "Oma" to her seven great grandchildren, Emily, Alexis, Lily, Liam, Kerina, Maeve and Anabelle. Hildegarde's son, Douglas Ey shared that his mother was an accomplished seamstress, she made her own wedding dress, the dresses of all her bridesmaids and much life event clothing and outfits for her children and grandchildren thru the years. All her long life Hildegarde loved and wholly embraced music, and she played her piano regularly enjoying the memorable music of her youth and tunes of more modern genres as well. Christmas Eve celebrations would never end until she was coaxed to the piano to play the Christmas Carols her family enjoyed singing to. Dancing and bowling with her husband were regular and happy times until his passing in 1996. She enjoyed cooking and baking whether it was a longtime family favorite recipe or something new that peaked her interest, and she was a warm and welcoming hostess when entertaining in her home. In later years Hildegarde liked visiting and traveling around with her local Senior Citizens group. Douglas related that as his mother's health began to decline the family would serenade her with long ago songs and she would joyfully join in as she'd remember her long and happy life. At the last holiday event that Hildegarde was able to attend with her family she announced, "We have a lovely, lovely family and I will always remember all of you." Douglas shared, "She was our matriarch, and we'll always remember her - our Mom, our Grandma, our "Oma."
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020