OPPEL - Hildegarde (Muller) passed away peacefully of Covid-19 related complications on Thursday July 9, 2020. Beloved and devoted wife of the late John A. Oppel. Loving mother of Jean Vecchione (Raymond P.) and Ellen Rasulo (Cliff). Cherished grandmother of Maria, Raymond S., Peter, Kevin and Kelly. Great-grand- mother of 5. Her deep devotion to her Catholic faith supported her throughout her life and inspired our family to do the same. Reposing at N. F. Walker Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Ave. Merrick, NY on Sunday July 12th from 3:00-6:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, July 13th, 11am at Cure of Ars RC Church, Merrick NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. Donations can be made in her name to: "Mother of Good Council Home".







