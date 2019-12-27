|
DENTON - Horace, formerly of West Islip, passed away on December 26 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Cynthia Denton (2008). Loving father of Ranee Denton Sciarratta and former father in law of Bart. Cherished grand-father of Lance (Ambre) Sciarratta and Ci-Gee (Joseph) Sciarratta-Hand, and loving great grandfather of Brody, Nash, Logan and Brayden. He is also survived by his two brothers John and Albert. Horace proudly started his business career in 1954 with John St. Auto Wreckers and then with Johns Auto Parts and Moriches Used Auto Parts. Visiting hours will be held at Wesche Funeral Home, Center Moriches on Saturday December 28 and Sunday December 29 from 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral Service Monday, 11:30am at the funeral home followed by entombment in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Published in Newsday from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019