DIETZ - Howard F. Jr. of Calverton, NY on May 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Marion "Pat" Dietz nee Feddersen. Loving father of Laura Fell (Brian) and Joanne Yeary (John). Dear brother of Richard F. Dietz. Cherished grandfather of Karen, Kevin, Lisa, Julie and James, and great-grandfather of Isaac and Ursula. Visitation Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Alexander - Rothwell Funeral Home, 6447 Route 25A, Wading River, NY. Funeral Service on Wednesday at the Funeral Home followed by an interment at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on June 2, 2019
