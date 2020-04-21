Home

Howard Extract Notice
EXTRACT - Howard passed away on April 19, at 96.Devoted father to former NYS Assemblywoman Michelle Schimel (David Leiman). Howard was predeceased by his son Lon (Lolly). Loving grandfather to Alex, Spencer, Jonathan, Amber, Jonathan and AJ Leiman. Beloved brother of Anita Laken. Loving uncle to Glen, Barbara, Lanny and Marian. Howie "Vanilla" Extract was a top NYC high school athlete, captain of Lincoln HS football and baseball teams, and a leading sprinter. Howard receiving numerous scholarships enrolled in Brown U. After enlisting in Army, World War II, he attended NYU. In 2016 he was honored with Howard Extract Day by HS alma mater in recognition of his contributions to their sports programs. He resided the last 7 years at the LI State Veterans Home, loved and cared for by their dedicated staff.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020
