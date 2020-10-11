1/1
Howard Falk
1945 - 2020
FALK - Howard J. of Great Neck, New York July 13, 1945 - October 2, 2020. After a long battle with health issues, Howard J. Falk died Oct. 2, 2020 in Roslyn surrounded by his son Jake, a Newsday sports assistant, and his former wife, Susan Goldstein-Falk. A kind and loyal soul who loved those closest to him, Howard was a beloved husband, father, son, and brother. Content with his place and role in the world, Howard bonded with others through sports, travel and music. He was brave, and often powered through obstacles in an upbeat manner. Often referred to as a hero by those who knew him, due to his resilience and ability to bounce back from setbacks. He was nicknamed the "energizer bunny". He was a calming presence and put a smile on people's faces. Howard leaves behind one son, Jake, 25, former-wife Susan, three sisters, and ten nieces and nephews. Buried at Wellwood Cemetery, Pinelawn, New York on October 5, 2020 after a graveside service.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 11, 2020.
