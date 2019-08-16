Home

Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Howard Hessen Notice
HESSEN - Howard H. of Glen Cove, NY on August 15, 2019. A World War II veteran of the European Theater. Retired Deputy Sheriff in Rockland County, NY and retired head trainer for Nassau County Mounted Police. Beloved husband of the late Julia. Loving father of Carol Jaworski (Joe).Cherished grandfather of Wendy Schult. Dear brother of the late Roy Hessen (Florence). He is also survived by his dear friend Ann Norejko. Visiting Sun. 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com. Funeral Service Mon. 10 am at the funeral home. Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 16, 2019
