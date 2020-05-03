Home

Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
Viewing
Private
To be announced at a later date
Howard Maresca Notice
MARESCA - Howard W., of Amityville, NY previously of Valley Stream for 61 years. on April 29, 2020. Loving husband of Marie of 67 years. Beloved father to Bill Maresca (Judy). Cherished grandfather to Samantha Stansfield (Ryan) and Bridget Maresca. Howard was a past president of the Alden Terrace Civic Assoc. in Valley Stream, and past president of the Elmont National League. Howard served proudly in the U.S. Marine Corp. during and after WW II. He was a member of the Stereotypes' Union #1 and a retired long-time employee of the New York Times. Memorial donations can be made in Howard's name to the Be Like Brit Fou-ndation, 66 Pullman St. Wor-cester, MA 01606. www. belikebrit.org A private viewing will take place with a private cremation to follow. Funeral arrangements entrust-ed to Powell Funeral Home, Amityville, N.Y. powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020
