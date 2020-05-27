|
|
LOTITO - Howard P. of East Islip on May 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late, Catherine Lotito. Devoted father of Mary P. Loudon (Douglas), Theresa A. Lotito (Christopher Stickney), Thomas E. Lotito, James C. Lotito, the late Aloysius P. Lotito and the late John J. Lotito. Cherished grandfather of Steven, Christina (Jarett), Joseph (Jennifer), John, Sean. Adored great-grandfather of Holly. Private family wake will be held at the Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc. East Islip. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be private at St. Mary's R.C. Church East Islip. Private interment Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, Long Island. www.osheafuneraLcom.
Published in Newsday on May 27, 2020