Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-2828
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Lotito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard P. Lotito

Add a Memory
Howard P. Lotito Notice
LOTITO - Howard P. of East Islip on May 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late, Catherine Lotito. Devoted father of Mary P. Loudon (Douglas), Theresa A. Lotito (Christopher Stickney), Thomas E. Lotito, James C. Lotito, the late Aloysius P. Lotito and the late John J. Lotito. Cherished grandfather of Steven, Christina (Jarett), Joseph (Jennifer), John, Sean. Adored great-grandfather of Holly. Private family wake will be held at the Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc. East Islip. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be private at St. Mary's R.C. Church East Islip. Private interment Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, Long Island. www.osheafuneraLcom.
Published in Newsday on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
Download Now