|
|
SCHWARTZ - Howard of Massapequa and formerly of Long Beach, NY. Age 83, passed away peacefully on January 29. Devoted husband of Phyllis for almost 60 years. Son of the late Louis and Elsie. Brother of the late Edward and Joel. Father of Dana (John) and the late Gregg (Lauren). Grandfather of Zachary, Ashley, Emily and Joshua. Known to many who bought textbooks at Stony Books, and those who played bridge at the Sagamore Bridge Club in Syosset, NY. Service will be held Friday January 31 at 12 Noon at Star of David Chapel, 1236 Wellwood Avenue, West Babylon NY 11704, for further information please visit their website www.starofdavidchapels.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 31, 2020