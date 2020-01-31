Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Star of David Chapel
1236 Wellwood Avenue
West Babylon, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Schwartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Schwartz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Schwartz Notice
SCHWARTZ - Howard of Massapequa and formerly of Long Beach, NY. Age 83, passed away peacefully on January 29. Devoted husband of Phyllis for almost 60 years. Son of the late Louis and Elsie. Brother of the late Edward and Joel. Father of Dana (John) and the late Gregg (Lauren). Grandfather of Zachary, Ashley, Emily and Joshua. Known to many who bought textbooks at Stony Books, and those who played bridge at the Sagamore Bridge Club in Syosset, NY. Service will be held Friday January 31 at 12 Noon at Star of David Chapel, 1236 Wellwood Avenue, West Babylon NY 11704, for further information please visit their website www.starofdavidchapels.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -