1/
Howard V. Spegman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Spegman - Howard V.of Hauppauge NY. Nov 13, 2020 in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of the late Dolores for 62 years. Dad of Diane Thomas (Terry), Howard F. (Ruth) and Douglas (Patricia). Grandpa of Chris, Jonah, Brian, Daniel, Megan, Stefan, Joshua, Caleb, Micah. "G G" of five. Brother to Karen Guidone, the late Elaine Atkinson and Albert Spegman. Veteran--Merchant Marine WWII, Army Korean War. Graduated Queens College betrothed to 1st queen of Beta Phi. MBA from Hofstra Univ. Grumman Retiree. His 60th year a loyal Mets fan will be in the field of dreams. Reposing Moloney's Hauppauge FH, 840 Wheeler Road, Rte 111. Visiting Sunday 11-22 5-9PM Funeral Mass Monday 11-23 9:45AM St. Thomas More Church, Hauppauge. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. www.moloneyfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
St. Thomas More Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
(631) 361-7500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved