Spegman - Howard V.of Hauppauge NY. Nov 13, 2020 in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of the late Dolores for 62 years. Dad of Diane Thomas (Terry), Howard F. (Ruth) and Douglas (Patricia). Grandpa of Chris, Jonah, Brian, Daniel, Megan, Stefan, Joshua, Caleb, Micah. "G G" of five. Brother to Karen Guidone, the late Elaine Atkinson and Albert Spegman. Veteran--Merchant Marine WWII, Army Korean War. Graduated Queens College betrothed to 1st queen of Beta Phi. MBA from Hofstra Univ. Grumman Retiree. His 60th year a loyal Mets fan will be in the field of dreams. Reposing Moloney's Hauppauge FH, 840 Wheeler Road, Rte 111. Visiting Sunday 11-22 5-9PM Funeral Mass Monday 11-23 9:45AM St. Thomas More Church, Hauppauge. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. www.moloneyfh.com