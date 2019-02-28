Home

Hugh Donohue Notice
DONOHUE - Hugh of Glen Head, NY on Feb. 26, 2019. Veteran of the U.S. Army, retired member of IBEW Local 25, member of James E. Dono-hue Post of the VFW, Glen Cove, NY. Beloved husband of Violet Janet Donohue. Loving father of James, Catherine and Robert Donohue. Dear brother of Claire Donohue. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Flora Schierhorst and brothers-in-law; Herbert (Olga) and David (Linda) Schierhorst. Visiting Sat. 1-4 pm with a prayer service at 3 pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Interment Private. Contributions may be made to Operation https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Published in Newsday on Feb. 28, 2019
