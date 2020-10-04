Hugh Gilmore

GILMORE- Hugh, 91, longtime Farmingdale resident passed away peacefully October 1, 2020. Beloved husband of 60 years to Marie (nee Nardi). Loving brother of Rosemarie Ziminski (Robert) and the late James Gilmore (Joan). Cherished uncle of Russell Nardi (Carol), Thomas Nardi (Kathy) and many other nieces and nephews. Hugh's deep faith was an inspiration. A true gentleman, a friend to all and will be forever remembered by anyone who had the privilege of knowing him. The family will receive visitors Monday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 11am at St. Kilian RC Church. Entombment following at Pinelawn Memorial Park.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store