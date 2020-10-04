1/
Hugh Gilmore
GILMORE- Hugh, 91, longtime Farmingdale resident passed away peacefully October 1, 2020. Beloved husband of 60 years to Marie (nee Nardi). Loving brother of Rosemarie Ziminski (Robert) and the late James Gilmore (Joan). Cherished uncle of Russell Nardi (Carol), Thomas Nardi (Kathy) and many other nieces and nephews. Hugh's deep faith was an inspiration. A true gentleman, a friend to all and will be forever remembered by anyone who had the privilege of knowing him. The family will receive visitors Monday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 11am at St. Kilian RC Church. Entombment following at Pinelawn Memorial Park.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Kilian RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-0336
