FLYNN - Hugh P., of Garden City, NY on June 3, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Loving father of Hugh, Joan Marie Kane (Thomas), Patricia Skahill (Joseph), Kathleen Krall (John). Dear brother of the late William Flynn, the late Anne Higgins, and the late Carolyn Hayes. Fond brother-in-law of Margaret Flynn and Marion O'Brien. Cherished grandfather of Tara, Kevin, Hugh, John, Katie, Elizabeth, Thomas, and Annie. A private visitation will be held at Park Funeral Chapels, 2175 Jericho Tpke, Garden City Park followed by a mass of Christian Burial for immediate family at St. Anne's R.C. Church, Garden City. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery.



