D'AGOSTARO - Ida, of Deer Park on February 23, 2020, in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late Angelo J. Dev-oted mother of Louis (Vivian) and Angela Russell (John). Proud grandmother of Louis (Kristen), Michael, Joseph, David, and Christina. Adored great-grandmother of Emma. Dear sister of the late Carmela Messina, Genevieve Moncato, and Joseph Merlino. Family will receive friends Tuesday, 7-9:30pm and Wednesday, 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm, at the Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home, 1785 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, 9:15am at SS. Cyril and Methodius RC Church, Deer Park, NY with interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 25, 2020