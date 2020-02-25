Home

Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
(631) 667-8614
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:15 AM
SS. Cyril and Methodius RC Church
Deer Park, NY
Ida D'AGOSTARO Notice
D'AGOSTARO - Ida, of Deer Park on February 23, 2020, in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late Angelo J. Dev-oted mother of Louis (Vivian) and Angela Russell (John). Proud grandmother of Louis (Kristen), Michael, Joseph, David, and Christina. Adored great-grandmother of Emma. Dear sister of the late Carmela Messina, Genevieve Moncato, and Joseph Merlino. Family will receive friends Tuesday, 7-9:30pm and Wednesday, 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm, at the Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home, 1785 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, 9:15am at SS. Cyril and Methodius RC Church, Deer Park, NY with interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 25, 2020
