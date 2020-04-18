Home

Ida Esposito

Ida Esposito Notice
ESPOSITO - Ida, 92, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, after struggling with COVID-19. Ida was the loving wife of the late Emilio Esposito. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, she moved to Massapequa and worked for Grumman Aerospace for 25 years as a secretary. She is survived by her son Steven Esposito and daughter MaryJean Rosenbrock. Loving Nana to Katie, Mark, Michelle and Ewan, and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 18, 2020
