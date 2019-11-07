Newsday Notices
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
(631) 361-7500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
8:00 AM
St. Thomas More RC Church
Hauppauge, NY
GRANCAGNOLA - Ida Andalora of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Hauppauge, NY passed away on October 31st peacefully in her 93rd year surrounded by the love of her family. Loving mother of Donald (Jennie), Lynda, Loisann (Darryl), Dianna, Angela (John), and Edward (Christine). Dear sister of Walter (Marjorie) and her late brother Steven. Cherished grandmother of 11, Cherished great-grandmother of 15. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Reposing Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Rd., (Rte 111) Hauppauge where a religious service will be held Friday. Funeral mass Saturday 8am St. Thomas More RC Church, Hauppauge. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Visiting Friday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Moloneyfh.com In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to Long Island Cares 10 David's Drive Harry Chapin Way Hauppauge NY 11788. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 7, 2019
Download Now