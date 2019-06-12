Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. John's Episcopal Church in the Great Hall
12 Prospect St.
Huntington, NY
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. John's Episcopal Church in the Great Hall
12 Prospect St.
Huntington, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
12 Prospect St.
Huntington, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Sutherland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Sutherland

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ida Sutherland Notice
SUTHERLAND- Ida 89 of Huntington, on June 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Loving mother of James (Leslie), Carrie, Lorna (Steven) Smith, Matthew (Pam), and Amy. Cherished grandmother Dana, James, Andrew, Nikole, Ian, Alanna, Caroline, Henry, Oliver, Nicholas, Grace, and Peter. Visitation Thursday 2-4 PM & 7-9 PM at St. John's Episcopal Church in the Great Hall, 12 Prospect St., Huntington. Funeral Service Friday 10 AM at St. John's Episcopal Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Kew Gardens maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now