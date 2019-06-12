|
SUTHERLAND- Ida 89 of Huntington, on June 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Loving mother of James (Leslie), Carrie, Lorna (Steven) Smith, Matthew (Pam), and Amy. Cherished grandmother Dana, James, Andrew, Nikole, Ian, Alanna, Caroline, Henry, Oliver, Nicholas, Grace, and Peter. Visitation Thursday 2-4 PM & 7-9 PM at St. John's Episcopal Church in the Great Hall, 12 Prospect St., Huntington. Funeral Service Friday 10 AM at St. John's Episcopal Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Kew Gardens maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on June 12, 2019