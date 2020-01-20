|
COPPOTELLI - Ilse W. 81, of Stuart, Florida passed away peacefully at her Middletown, N.J. residence on January 12, 2020. She was born in 1938 in Hoya, Germany to Johann and Meta Hartjen. In 1951, at the age of 13, Ilse immigrated to the United States and was adopted by her late parents Willie and Gesina Schutz. She spent most of her life in Long Island, N.Y., before moving to Stuart, Florida over 35 years ago. She was an active member and president of the Mariner Sands Chapel, and was a frequent volunteer at Jesus House of Hope. Ilse was also a teacher's aide, and a homemaker who enjoyed devoting her time to her community, her cherished and devoted family, and to her many friends. She will be deeply missed by all.Ilse is predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, James V. Coppotelli, who passed in 2014. She is survived by her beloved children: Marc and his wife Lynn; Blake and his wife Cynthia; Corene Victor and her husband Anthony; nine grandchildren - Lauren, Jimmy, Alex, Anna, Brandon, Leah, Marley, Shane, and Cassidy; and, two great-grandchildren Vivian and Magnolia. All services are private and under the direction of John E. Day Funeral Home in Red Bank, N.J. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. www.alzfdn.org
Published in Newsday on Jan. 20, 2020