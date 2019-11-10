Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 935-7100
Reposing
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
75 Post Ave
Westbury, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ina Chetta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ina Chetta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ina Chetta Notice
CHETTA - Ina devoted wife to the late Justice Philip J. Chetta, survived by 3 loving daughters, Lorraine, Michele, Felicia and sister Elizabeth. Oma to 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Reposing at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 W. Old Country Rd, Hicksville NY, Monday, November 11, 2019 4-8pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Brigid Church 75 Post Ave, Westbury 11am. In lieu of flowers make donations to or Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -