|
|
CHETTA - Ina devoted wife to the late Justice Philip J. Chetta, survived by 3 loving daughters, Lorraine, Michele, Felicia and sister Elizabeth. Oma to 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Reposing at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 W. Old Country Rd, Hicksville NY, Monday, November 11, 2019 4-8pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Brigid Church 75 Post Ave, Westbury 11am. In lieu of flowers make donations to or Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 10, 2019