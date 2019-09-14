|
POPPE - Inez Poppe passed away in her sleep September 12, 2019 in Bullhead City, AZ. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Alf and Ellen Hanssen October 10 1929, Inez was one-month shy of her 90th birthday. She was predeceased by her brother Carl Alf Hanssen, of Los Angeles, CA. Wife to Fred C. Poppe for 43 years, Inez lived much of her adult life in West Islip and Bay Shore, NY. Inez was a volunteer at Southside Hospital for many years and enjoyed bridge, tennis, cooking and more bridge. She is survived by Ellen Jane Corral (Kent), Mojave Valley, AZ and Steven H. Poppe (Laura), Asheville, NC, also grandchildren LeeAnn Anderson (Kyle), Baltimore, MD and Derek S. Poppe, Babylon, NY. A family and friends celebration will be planned at a future date in Bay Shore, NY.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 14, 2019