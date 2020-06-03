MULLER - Ingeborg K., 95, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. Memorial Service 2 pm, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Dr., Arlington, TX 76012. Reception immediately following. Facebook Live also available. Ingeborg was born August 15, 1924 in Munich, Germany, the daughter of Herbert and Katharina Goerke. After WWII, in 1948, she landed in Lawton, OK, with her American soldier husband, Arthur G. Jones. Having her only child, Robert Jones, in 1950. She put herself through Nursing School and cared for many at Comanche County Hospital in Lawton. In 1992, she was reunited with her high school sweetheart, Peter Muller, and moved to Port Washington, NY. They lived happily ever after. She lost the loves of her life in 2011, her son, and in 2015, her husband. In 2019, she finally decided to move to Texas, to be with her family. Survivors: granddaughter, Leigh Ann Daugherty and husband Glen; daughter in law, Sandi Jones; stepson, Michael Muller and wife Judy; stepdaughter Andrea Glenn and husband Steve; great grandchildren, Joshua, Lauren and Holly.







