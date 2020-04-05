|
STATHOPOULOS - Ioanna, 82, of Palaio Faliro, Greece, Sunday morning, March 29, 2020, from complications related to multiple cancers. She was born in Pagrati, Athens, Greece, on April 28, 1937, daughter of the late Alexandros and Maria Dimitriou, younger sister of Aphrodite (Moore, deceased). She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Pete (TSgt, USAF Ret), and her sons Thomas (Berkley, Michigan) and Alex (Colonel, USAF, Ret, Arlington, Virginia). Ioanna was a caring, giving person who loved her family and church. She enjoyed playing piano and travelling. Before marrying Pete, she was a flight attendant for Olympic Airways, one of the first twenty hired by the (then) new airline. As an Air Force spouse, she moved from Greece to New York to California, and back to Greece again; civilian life took her to Long Island, and retirement back to Greece. Ioanna had strong faith and sang in the choir at the Orthodox Chapel parish at Hellenikon Air Base, Greece during the 1970s, and after that, sang and played the organ in the choir of Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Port Jefferson, New York. She volunteered at Stony Brook University Hospital, supporting parents from outside the US who spoke little or no English, whose children were there as a last resort. For her contributions, she was recognized by the Archdiocese with the Athenagoras Medal. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. The funeral was at the Palaio Faliro Cemetery, Greece. For those who wish to donate in memory of Ioanna, feel free to support , your local Orthodox Parish, or any cancer research foundation. May her memory be eternal.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 5, 2020