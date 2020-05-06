Home

Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
KAHN - Ira, 62, of Dix hills, formerly of Deer Park, New York, passed on May 2, 2020. Beloved husband to Karen for 32 years. Devoted and loving father of three, Alyssa, Samantha, and Adam. Cherished son of David and Roslyn Kahn. Loving brother of Laurie Karbot (Gary). Treasured uncle to Heather. Adored uncle and cousin to many. Loved brother-in-law of Michael. Ira practiced law for 33 years at Silverstein and Kahn P.C. with his best friend and partner, Larry Silverstein. Ira had a contagious smile and left an ever lasting impression on everyone he met. His memories will live on forever and he will be missed by many. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Ira's life. Please feel free to share your kind words and memories of Ira on the I J Morris website.
Published in Newsday on May 6, 2020
