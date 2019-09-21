|
|
BIELEFELD - Irene (nee Kurnik) on September 16, 2019. Born December 10, 1923 in Chicopee, MA to the late Alexander and Katherine Kurnik. Predeceased by her brother Alexander, Jr. and her sister Dorothy Boracci. She married Theodore (Teddy) Bielefeld September 29, 1946. Teddy retired from the NYPD and died in 2004. She is survived by her daughter Kathie a retired NYPD Detective. Although 100% Polish she was an active member of many German-American clubs including Club Bavaria, Bronx, NY, Gemuetlichen Enzianer, Brooklyn and Schuetzen Damen. She was always willing to help at all club functions and brought along her homemade cakes and cookies and chocolate treats for everyone. She is now enjoying doing a polka with Ted again. There will be a memorial visitation Tuesday from 2 to 4pm at Krauss Funeral Home, 1097 Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square. Funeral Private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NYPD Steuben Association, Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 678, Peck Slip Station, New York, NY 10038.
Published in Newsday from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019