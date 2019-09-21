Home

POWERED BY

Services
Krauss Funeral Home
1097 Hempstead Turnpike
Franklin Square, NY 11010-2684
(516) 352-2080
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Krauss Funeral Home
1097 Hempstead Turnpike
Franklin Square, NY 11010-2684
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Bielefeld
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Bielefeld


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Bielefeld Notice
BIELEFELD - Irene (nee Kurnik) on September 16, 2019. Born December 10, 1923 in Chicopee, MA to the late Alexander and Katherine Kurnik. Predeceased by her brother Alexander, Jr. and her sister Dorothy Boracci. She married Theodore (Teddy) Bielefeld September 29, 1946. Teddy retired from the NYPD and died in 2004. She is survived by her daughter Kathie a retired NYPD Detective. Although 100% Polish she was an active member of many German-American clubs including Club Bavaria, Bronx, NY, Gemuetlichen Enzianer, Brooklyn and Schuetzen Damen. She was always willing to help at all club functions and brought along her homemade cakes and cookies and chocolate treats for everyone. She is now enjoying doing a polka with Ted again. There will be a memorial visitation Tuesday from 2 to 4pm at Krauss Funeral Home, 1097 Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square. Funeral Private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NYPD Steuben Association, Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 678, Peck Slip Station, New York, NY 10038.
Published in Newsday from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krauss Funeral Home
Download Now