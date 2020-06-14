Irene C. Makowski
MAKOWSKI, Irene C., a longtime resident of Mineola, NY, peacefully on June 12, 2010 at the age of 98, Predeceased by her beloved husband, John, of 53 years. Loving mother of four devoted children, Daniel (Mary), Kathleen Markham, Joseph (Kathleen) and Peter (Clane). Loving grandmother to 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our lady of Hope R,C. Church, Carle Place NY or Dominican Village, Amityville, NY. Arrangements entrusted to Weigand Brothers Inc. Williston Park, NY.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
