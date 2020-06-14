MAKOWSKI, Irene C., a longtime resident of Mineola, NY, peacefully on June 12, 2010 at the age of 98, Predeceased by her beloved husband, John, of 53 years. Loving mother of four devoted children, Daniel (Mary), Kathleen Markham, Joseph (Kathleen) and Peter (Clane). Loving grandmother to 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our lady of Hope R,C. Church, Carle Place NY or Dominican Village, Amityville, NY. Arrangements entrusted to Weigand Brothers Inc. Williston Park, NY.







