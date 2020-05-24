|
CRAFT - Irene, 94, of Port Washington on May 13, 2020 passed away peacefully at her home. Irene grew up in Elmhurst, Queens. She graduated Queens College in 1947 and received her Master's in Special Education in 1969 from Hofstra University. She taught mentally and physically disabled children. Irene's passion was art; she enjoyed painting and sculpting. She was pre- ceded in death by her daughter Virginia Craft and her sister Marion Gallagher. Surviving are her children Michael Craft, wife Cindy, daughter Patricia (Craft) Pfaff, husband Christian, two granddaughters and their spouses, three great grandchildren, and her brother Arthur Stevens and his wife Marian. Because of the current national health crisis, no memorial service is planned at this time.
Published in Newsday on May 24, 2020