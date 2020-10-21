1/
Irene Foertsch
1930 - 2020
FOERTSCH - Irene S. A long-time resident of Huntington passed on October 17, 2020. Born on June 3, 1930 in the Bronx, daughter of Cornelius Sorapure and Marguerite Smith Sorapure. Dear sister of the late Cornelius E. Sorapure Jr. Cherished mother of Robert (Karen) of Lake Grove, NY, James (Maite) of Massapequa, NY, Ellen McNamara (Timothy) of Mahopac, NY and Donna Dobkowski (Walter) of Merrick, NY. Loving grandmother of Julianna, Jillian and the late Meredith Foertsch; Andrew Foertsch; Patrick (Katell), Daniel (Marina), and Christopher McNamara; Brian, Michael, Kristen, Anna and the late Jonathan Dobkowski. Devoted Aunt of Madeleine Sorapure (Robert Samuels), Kevin Shearer (Kelly), Pamela Shapiro (David) and Kimberly Shearer. A dedicated church worker in the office of then-Bishop Fulton J. Sheen, Irene also worked in the Chancery office of the Archdiocese of New York and as Religious Education Secretary at St. Patrick's Church in Huntington. She was a member of St. Hugh of Lincoln Rosary Altar Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station, NY from 4:00-8:00P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 9:30A.M. at the Church of St. Hugh of Lincoln, 21 East Ninth Street, Huntington Station, NY. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, 45 Huntington Road, Huntington, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Hugh of Lincoln Roman Catholic Church, 21 East Ninth Street, Huntington Station, NY 11746 or a charity of your choice. maconnellfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Church of St. Hugh of Lincoln
