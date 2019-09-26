Home

Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
Irene Hinek Notice
HINEK - Irene A. on September 24. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Susan, the late Patricia, and Barbara (Keith). Cherished grandmother of Megan, Keith, Kristin, and Scott. Great-grand-mother of Howie, Benjamin, Kenzie, Audrey, and Elizabeth. Visitation Thursday 5 - 9 pm at Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Friday 9:30 am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Northport Rural Cemetery. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 26, 2019
