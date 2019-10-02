|
MORCK - Irene J. Daly, of Bay Shore on September 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Brent C. Jr. for 26 years. Devoted mom of Jesika Ponce and her husband Chris, and Anna Morck. Caring grandmother of Glori, Sarah, Jeremy and Abigail Ponce. Precious daughter of the late Thomas and Anna Daly. Loving sister of Angela, James, and the late Thomas, Kathleen Jones, and Robert Daly. Adored daughter in-law of Brent Sr. and Gloria Morck, and sister in-law of Michele Morck and the late Michael Morck. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Dedicated LPN at United Cerebal Palsy, Elwood House. Reposing at The Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc., 571 Suffolk Ave. Brentwood.Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick RC Church Bay Shore on Saturday 10:00 a.m. Cremation Private. Committal of cremated remains will take place Wednesday October 9, 2019 at Queen of All Saints Cemetery, Central Islip. Please meet at the funeral home 12:00 p.m. Family will receive friends Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 7-9:30 p.m. to celebrate Irene's life.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 2, 2019