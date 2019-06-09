|
JANICEK - Irene of Massa-pequa (formerly of Farming-dale) on June 7, 2019. Loving wife of the late William J. Devoted mother of Mary Anne Debes (Philip), Virginia Hutchinson (Robert), William Jr. (Kim), Stephen (Dianne), and Gerard (Joseph). Cherished grandmother of Brian, Adam, Samantha, Shauna, Robert, Kevin, Dylan (Kendall), Cody, and Matthew. Fond sister of Jean Brodmerkel and Joseph Vogl. The family will receive friends Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:45 am at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Good Shepherd Hospice would be appreciated. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on June 9, 2019