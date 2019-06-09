Home

McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:45 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church
Notice

Irene Janicek Notice
JANICEK - Irene of Massa-pequa (formerly of Farming-dale) on June 7, 2019. Loving wife of the late William J. Devoted mother of Mary Anne Debes (Philip), Virginia Hutchinson (Robert), William Jr. (Kim), Stephen (Dianne), and Gerard (Joseph). Cherished grandmother of Brian, Adam, Samantha, Shauna, Robert, Kevin, Dylan (Kendall), Cody, and Matthew. Fond sister of Jean Brodmerkel and Joseph Vogl. The family will receive friends Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:45 am at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Good Shepherd Hospice would be appreciated. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on June 9, 2019
