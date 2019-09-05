Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran church
Sayville, NY
Irene Jones Notice
JONES - Irene, age 100 of Sayville on September 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Idris. Loving mother of Pamela Kennard, Barbara (Richard) Thompson, the late Howie Jones and the late Sue Duffy. Cherished grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 9. Visitation will be on Friday September 6th at Raynor & D'Andrea F.H. 245 Montauk Hwy West Sayville, NY 11796 from 4-8:00 pm. Church service Saturday September 7, 10:00 am at St. John's Lutheran church in Sayville. Interment to follow at Sayville Union cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 5, 2019
