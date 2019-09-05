|
|
JONES - Irene, age 100 of Sayville on September 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Idris. Loving mother of Pamela Kennard, Barbara (Richard) Thompson, the late Howie Jones and the late Sue Duffy. Cherished grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 9. Visitation will be on Friday September 6th at Raynor & D'Andrea F.H. 245 Montauk Hwy West Sayville, NY 11796 from 4-8:00 pm. Church service Saturday September 7, 10:00 am at St. John's Lutheran church in Sayville. Interment to follow at Sayville Union cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 5, 2019