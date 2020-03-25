Newsday Notices
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
(631) 273-4443
Reposing
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
4:00 PM
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
Irene LaPlante Notice
LaPLANTE -Irene (nee Croteau) of Fuquay Varina, NC, formerly of Bay Shore on March 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Loving mother of Ronald LaPlante and the late Richard LaPlante. Devoted grandmother of Leonard Stissi, Jonathan LaPlante, Ryan LaPlante and Justin LaPlante all of Angier, NC. Reposing at the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc., 571 Suffolk Avenue, Brentwood on Wednesday 1 to 5:00pm with a blessing at 4:00pm. A reflective prayer Thursday, 10am followed by interment at Oakwood Cemetery, Bay Shore, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 25, 2020
