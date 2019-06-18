|
|
LONGO - Irene Swan, aged 84, from Moriches, NY, passed away peacefully in Mass. on June 11, 2019. Irene was born on August 12, 1934 and was raised in Queens Village, NY. She graduated from New York Tech in 1957 with a degree in dental hygiene. Irene loved knitting and was an adult education teacher of knitting and other crafts. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Mario Longo; her daughters, Nancy Sorrentino of Valley Stream, Cathy (Richard) Brothers of Cazenovia, NY, and Robin (Vincent) Loporchio of Andover, Mass. Visiting hours at Wesche Funeral Home-Center Moriches on Wed. June 19th 2-6pm. Funeral Mass on Thurs. June 20th 9:30am at St. John the Evangelist Church -Center Moriches. Interment St. John Cemetery - Middle Village.
Published in Newsday on June 18, 2019