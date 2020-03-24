|
BIGGIO - Irene Mary 65, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Hospice Care in Palm Coast, FL. She was born on August 15, 1954 in Jamaica, Queens, NY to Vivien and Alfred Biggio. Irene grew up in Lindenhurst, Long Island and graduated from Linden-hurst High School in 1972. She co-owned a consignment shop in Lindenhurst and then worked for Long Island Community Bank for many years, retiring in 2018. Irene was admired for her wonderful baking and crafting abilities and, in particular, for her kindness and generosity. She enjoyed movies and spending time with friends and family. Irene is survived by her brother Louis A. Biggio, sister Barbara Arkin, long time friend Karim Tan, his family and especially his son Gokhan who she loved as a grandson. A special thank you to her devoted friends Chris Griffin and Maggie Etienne as well as her caring neighbors at Fisherman's Wharf. The family of Irene Biggio wishes to thank Advent Health and Hospice Care in Palm Coast, FL. Details regarding services to be held in Long Island will be announced in the near future.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 24, 2020